Zendaya and Tom Holland serenade each other at Renaissance World Tour

Warsaw, Poland - Zendaya and Tom Holland have proven yet again that they're the cutest couple in Hollywood as they put their love on full display on Beyoncé 's Renaissance World Tour.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were caught singing Love on Top to one another at the Renaissance World Tour on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@daniel_szumacher & IMAGO / agefotostock

Could these two get any cuter?

Zendaya and Tom were spotted by fans attending the Renaissance World Tour in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, and the newest footage from the show has everyone on social media swooning.

In one viral clip, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are seen adorably serenading one another to the tune of Love on Top.

The pair even got a shout-out from Queen Bey herself, who waved at Zendaya and said, "My girl!" mid-song.

The 26-year-old Dune star and her 27-year-old beau also caught up with the singer's husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter Rumi, per fan photos.

During the show, the 53-year-old rapper watched the performance alongside Tom and Zendaya, who were accompanied by Zendaya's assistant, Darnell Appling, and her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schaefer.

Fans can't get enough of the couple's latest adorable date night as they continue to buzz over the viral clips.