Zendaya and Tom Holland serenade each other at Renaissance World Tour
Warsaw, Poland - Zendaya and Tom Holland have proven yet again that they're the cutest couple in Hollywood as they put their love on full display on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.
Could these two get any cuter?
Zendaya and Tom were spotted by fans attending the Renaissance World Tour in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, and the newest footage from the show has everyone on social media swooning.
In one viral clip, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are seen adorably serenading one another to the tune of Love on Top.
The pair even got a shout-out from Queen Bey herself, who waved at Zendaya and said, "My girl!" mid-song.
The 26-year-old Dune star and her 27-year-old beau also caught up with the singer's husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter Rumi, per fan photos.
During the show, the 53-year-old rapper watched the performance alongside Tom and Zendaya, who were accompanied by Zendaya's assistant, Darnell Appling, and her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schaefer.
Fans can't get enough of the couple's latest adorable date night as they continue to buzz over the viral clips.
Fans gush over Zendaya and Tom Holland's adorable concert moment
"zendaya & tom were literally made for each other," one fan said.
"how does tomdaya feel having the cutest relationship in the industry," another wrote.
Gushing over his girlfriend as always, Tom recently seemed to confirm fan speculations that the pair had been together a long while before paparazzi pics exposed their relationship in 2021. Based on his latest comments, they seem to have been romantically involved since at least 2019.
