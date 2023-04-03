Zendaya and Tom Holland share a sweet moment after their red carpet appearance!

Mumbai, India - Zendaya and Tom Holland may have steered clear of posing together on the red carpet at their latest outing, but the couple still managed to share a few sweet moments during their recent trip to India!

The 26-year-olds both attended the opening night celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Saturday.

While Tom posed solo on the red carpet, Zendaya reunited with her now-retired stylist Law Roach while walking the carpet.

The couple was later spotted together inside, where they posed with other celebrities attending the event, including Gigi Hadid and Penélope Cruz.

At the end of the evening, Tom and Zendaya were seen riding home together, with one adorable video seeming to show the pair holding hands as they smile for photos from inside the car.

Fans are absolutely gushing over the latest updates from the pair, as they were also spotted getting cozy as they departed Mumbai on Sunday!