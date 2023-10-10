Zendaya and Tom Holland share swoon-worthy PDA in latest London date

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland have sent fans buzzing with viral PDA-filled photos from their latest date in London!

Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted out on a stroll in London with the Uncharted star's dog, Tessa. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Gabe Ginsberg / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old Marvel stars were photographed spending some time across the pond on Saturday, with snaps showing the pair holding hands during the walk.

In one viral photo, Tom was seen kissing Zendaya's hand as they walked through the park.

The Euphoria star rocked a gray sweater paired with black pants and a Louis Vuitton purse for the outing, while Tom opted for a black sweater with blue pants.

Tom and Zendaya were also seen playing with the Uncharted actor's beloved pet, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Tessa.

The latest date comes after the couple, who has been together since 2021, cuddled up with some precious puppies at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London. Both stars shared photos and videos from the visit, with Tom sharing a sweet snap of Zendaya snuggling a newborn puppy.

Tessa isn't the only dog the couple shares, as Zendaya has a furry friend of her own, a black miniature Schnauzer, Noon.