Zendaya dives into Louis Vuitton archives for latest Paris Fashion Week look

Paris, France - Zendaya has followed up her show-stopping red carpet appearance with another Louis Vuitton ensemble for Paris Fashion Week .

Zendaya dropped new photos from a recent Louis Vuitton shoot on Tuesday. © Collage: STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

The 27-year-old shared two stunning new snaps to Instagram on Tuesday from a new Louis Vuitton photoshoot.

The ensemble featured an asymmetrical patterned top paired with a black leather skirt and thigh-high black boots to match.

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, gave fans a closer look at the ensemble, which was pulled from a 2015 Louis Vuitton collection.

"Undisputed King and Queen of archival dressing," Law said in the caption of a video from the shoot, referencing both the Marvel star and Nicolas Ghesquière, the women's creative director at Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya's partnership with the iconic fashion house has proved to be a match made in heaven, with the Emmy winner stepping out in several gorgeous ensembles from the brand and even helping boost sales for the company.

Through her collaboration with Law, Zendaya has emerged as a consistent heavy hitter on the red carpet.