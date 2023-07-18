Zendaya and Tom Holland teased by High School Musical star over Zac Efron romance

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland have unexpectedly found themselves at the center of a wild pop culture cross-over thanks to one High School Musical alum.

Zendaya and Tom Holland (second from r.) were filmed by High School Musical star Bart Johnson while out in Richmond. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It all began when actor Bart Johnson, known for his role as Coach Jack Bolton in the beloved Disney Channel movie, posted a video of his travels in Richmond.

Johnson talked about the town's connection to Ted Lasso before revealing he spotted Zendaya and Tom strolling the streets together.

"I was gonna tell @Zendaya that she dated my son, kinda," he wrote alongside the video on Twitter. "How am I seeing more movie stars in the UK then I do on the Universal studio lot?"

What exactly he means by "dating his son" requires a bit of pop culture expertise!