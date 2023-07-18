Zendaya and Tom Holland teased by High School Musical star over Zac Efron romance
London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland have unexpectedly found themselves at the center of a wild pop culture cross-over thanks to one High School Musical alum.
It all began when actor Bart Johnson, known for his role as Coach Jack Bolton in the beloved Disney Channel movie, posted a video of his travels in Richmond.
Johnson talked about the town's connection to Ted Lasso before revealing he spotted Zendaya and Tom strolling the streets together.
"I was gonna tell @Zendaya that she dated my son, kinda," he wrote alongside the video on Twitter. "How am I seeing more movie stars in the UK then I do on the Universal studio lot?"
What exactly he means by "dating his son" requires a bit of pop culture expertise!
Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted strolling Richmond in viral video
It begins with Johnson's role in HSM, which was the father to Troy Bolton (played by Zac Efron). Efron then went on to star in The Greatest Showman, where he played a love interest of Zendaya's character.
Though the quip may not have landed with everyone ("it took me 10 minutes to get that," one fan joked), the adorable footage of the couple walking arm-in-arm was enough for fans to enjoy anyway.
The Marvel co-stars have called the English city home since 2021 when they purchased a mansion for nearly $4 million.
