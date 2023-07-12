Tom Holland reveals Zendaya's embarrassing dinner date fail

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland is continuing to share some adorable details about his romance with Zendaya as he dishes on the embarrassing kitchen fail she suffered while preparing dinner for him.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Marvel star was a guest on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, hosted by Seth and Josh Meyers.

Though the pair tend to keep their personal lives as private as they can, Tom did share a few sweet stories about Zendaya during the episode.

At one point, the Uncharted actor confessed that his girlfriend isn't the biggest fan of his cooking at home.

"I would consider myself a good cook. Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking," he said.

As for her culinary skills, Tom joked that her work in the kitchen is "the most stressful experience ever."

"The upside to me cooking to Zendaya cooking is that I'll finish with ten digits, and if Zendaya cooks, she'll slice one of her fingers off," he said.

And that's not an exaggeration, as the Cherry star revealed that the 26-year-old had to go to the hospital after injuring herself while preparing dinner for him during his recent shoot in New York.