Tom Holland reveals Zendaya's embarrassing dinner date fail
Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland is continuing to share some adorable details about his romance with Zendaya as he dishes on the embarrassing kitchen fail she suffered while preparing dinner for him.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Marvel star was a guest on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, hosted by Seth and Josh Meyers.
Though the pair tend to keep their personal lives as private as they can, Tom did share a few sweet stories about Zendaya during the episode.
At one point, the Uncharted actor confessed that his girlfriend isn't the biggest fan of his cooking at home.
"I would consider myself a good cook. Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking," he said.
As for her culinary skills, Tom joked that her work in the kitchen is "the most stressful experience ever."
"The upside to me cooking to Zendaya cooking is that I'll finish with ten digits, and if Zendaya cooks, she'll slice one of her fingers off," he said.
And that's not an exaggeration, as the Cherry star revealed that the 26-year-old had to go to the hospital after injuring herself while preparing dinner for him during his recent shoot in New York.
Tom Holland dishes on life at home with Zendaya
"When we were in New York doing The Crowded Room, she came to visit. She was lovely enough to cook dinner for when I got home from work, and I came home and saw an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag, and a knife," he said.
Despite Zendaya's assurance that she was fine, Tom said he urged her to head to the hospital for stitches.
"She'll probably hate me for telling you all that story," he joked.Back in April, Zendaya also dished about the pair's life at home, where she confessed that "only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time."
"We are both control freaks, so we can't be in there together," she told The Sun.
Still, she had nothing but praise for Tom's culinary expertise despite his latest comments, describing him as "really good in the kitchen."
The Spider-Man co-stars have shared a home in Richmond, England, since December 2021.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael loccisano & Gabe Ginsberg / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP