Zendaya's best performances across film and television

By Kelly Christ

Zendaya has made quite the name for herself with an impressive roster of projects in film and television.

Zendaya began her career starring on the Disney Channel before breaking out with adult roles. © Sujit Jaiswal / AFP The 26-year-old began her career as a Disney Channel darling with roles in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. Since then, she's proven her versatility by portraying characters in gritty dramas, action-packed sci-fi epics, superhero flicks, and even a musical! Zendaya is certainly a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, and as she prepares to expand her career even further with a new crop of roles, TAG24 is looking back on the best of her previous performances.

Rue Bennett in Euphoria (2019-present)

Zendaya has won two Emmy Awards for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection Unsurprisingly, Z's critically-acclaimed role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria cannot be overlooked. Her performance is absolutely heart-wrenching as she portrays the devastating impact of drug addiction on individuals and their loved ones. Zendaya took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for each season of Euphoria, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for her performance in season 2. She will reprise her role as Rue in the show's upcoming third season, having scored quite an impressive payday for the job as well!

Anne Wheeler in The Greatest Showman (2017)

Zendaya starred as circus performer Anne Wheeler in 2017's The Greatest Showman. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Though Zendaya has focused on acting in recent years, she's actually quite the triple threat, with exceptional skills in singing and dancing as well. The 2017 flick The Greatest Showman allowed her to flaunt all of these impressive talents as trapeze artist Anne Wheeler. In the film, Zendaya gives an emotional performance as Anne, a circus performer who faces racial discrimination. Starring alongside Zac Efron, the MCU star stands out with an unforgettable musical number, Rewrite the Stars.

Marie Jones in Malcolm & Marie (2021)

Zendaya played Marie Jones in Malcolm & Marie, directed by Sam Levinson. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection Zendaya joined forces with John David Washington for the Netflix film Malcolm & Marie in 2021. The movie, which was directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, follows a writer-director and his girlfriend as their relationship unravels over the course of a single night. Z's role as Marie Jones scored her a nomination for Best Actress at the 26th Critics' Choice Awards, providing a major boost to her career on the film side of things.