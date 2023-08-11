Zendaya attends memorial service for late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud
Bay Area, California - Zendaya honored her late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud as she attended a recent memorial service for him in California.
In photos shared on Thursday, the 26-year-old was seen attending an event honoring the memory of the 25-year-old actor.
The carousel post featured a selfie of Zendaya with another attendee as well as snaps showing the displays honoring Cloud with photos, candles, flowers, and more.
Earlier in the week, the Malcolm & Marie star posted an image of a mural depicting Cloud that features handprints and messages from fans.
Cloud, who rose to fame with his role as Fezco on the HBO drama, tragically passed away on July 31. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
After the family shared that he had been struggling with his mental health following the recent death of his father, Cloud's mother reiterated that she does not believe his death was "intentional" and posited that he may have accidentally overdosed.
The day after his death, Zendaya honored her co-star with a heartfelt message on social media.
Zendaya honored Angus Cloud's memory with a heartfelt tribute
The Emmy-winning actor posted a black-and-white image of Cloud laughing with an emotional tribute in the caption.
"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh," she said of Cloud.
At the end of the post, Zendaya urged fans to "please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."
If you or someone you know need help or is struggling with a mental health crisis or emotional distress, please call the Mental Health Hotline at 1-866-903-3787 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/nellycandybug