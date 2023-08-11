Zendaya attends memorial service for late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Bay Area, California - Zendaya honored her late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud as she attended a recent memorial service for him in California.

Zendaya (l.) was photographed attending a memorial service for her late Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/nellycandybug

In photos shared on Thursday, the 26-year-old was seen attending an event honoring the memory of the 25-year-old actor.

The carousel post featured a selfie of Zendaya with another attendee as well as snaps showing the displays honoring Cloud with photos, candles, flowers, and more.

Earlier in the week, the Malcolm & Marie star posted an image of a mural depicting Cloud that features handprints and messages from fans.

Cloud, who rose to fame with his role as Fezco on the HBO drama, tragically passed away on July 31. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

After the family shared that he had been struggling with his mental health following the recent death of his father, Cloud's mother reiterated that she does not believe his death was "intentional" and posited that he may have accidentally overdosed.

The day after his death, Zendaya honored her co-star with a heartfelt message on social media.