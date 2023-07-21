Zendaya's Challengers gets new release date as Dune: Part Two grows uncertain

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya fans will have to wait a bit longer for her big-screen return as her next film, Challengers , gets pushed back significantly.

Zendaya's next project, Challengers, has been delayed, and Dune: Part Two is expected to face a similar decision. © Collage: Imago / Everett Collection

The 26-year-old was expected to make her movie return with the Luca Guadagnino-directed rom-com in September, but the ongoing Hollywood strikes have pushed the date back once again.

After rising speculation, it's been confirmed that Challengers will now release on April 26, 2024, over seven months after its planned theatrical debut.

The movie, which also stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, has also been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was expected to open the annual event on August 30.

Guadagnino had hinted at the possibility of a delay as he confirmed that the actors would not do promotion for it if the strike were still ongoing by its release.

With studios still holding out on a fair contract, Zendaya's other big-screen project this year, Dune: Part Two, may also be at risk of a delay.