Zendaya fans (and Tom Holland!) gush over her Coachella performance
Indio, Coachella - Days after Zendaya made a surprise return to the stage at Coachella, fans are still gushing over the incredible performance, including her boyfriend, Tom Holland!
On Saturday, the 26-year-old shocked the crowd at Labrinth's set when she joined the singer to perform their collaboration, All for Us, which was featured in her HBO series, Euphoria.
The thrilling Weekend 2 performance marked Z's return to the stage after seven years, and it's safe to say fans have been freaking out ever since.
The crowd was absolutely electric when she entered, with the screams from the audience almost making it too hard to hear her sing!
"I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything but you guys," Zendaya said in a video shared via Instagram.
As fans continue to gush over the Malcolm & Marie star's Coachella debut, one particularly active fan has caught the eye of many - Tom Holland.
Tom Holland subtly supports Zendaya's Coachella performance
The Marvel actor has been candid about his struggles with social media, but when he does choose to be active, he often shows some love for his famous boo.
Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans caught Tom, who has been dating Zendaya since at least 2021, liking several photos and videos of her viral performance.
"i want what they have," one fan said.
"I just know Tom holland is setting those Coachella pictures of Zendaya as his lock screen as we speak," another joked.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP