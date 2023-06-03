Zendaya gushes over "sexiest" photo of Tom Holland

Los Angeles, California - After paying homage to her boyfriend, Tom Holland , on his 27th birthday, Zendaya gushed over a new snap he shared that he proudly declared his "sexiest" photo yet.

Zendaya and Tom Holland had several adorable social media interactions this week amid Tom's 27th birthday tributes. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Fans collectively waited patiently on Thursday for the 26-year-old's annual birthday tribute to Tom, and thankfully, she didn't disappoint!

On her Instagram story, Zendaya first shared a sweet snap of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star making a heart with his hands while swimming in the ocean.

She then shared the poster for his upcoming TV show, The Crowded Room, followed by another photo of him standing by the ocean.

But that was far from the only adorable exchange the pair had amid Tom's birthday festivities, as the Euphoria star also dropped a heart emoji on a rather hilarious photo the British actor shared on his own Instagram page.

"Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" he captioned the post, which featured a snap of himself rather overprepared to go swimming with a helmet, lifejacket, sunglasses, and more.

Fans are still buzzing over the adorable social media posts, with the pair continuing to go viral after Zendaya was caught reacting to Tom's family's birthday tributes as well.