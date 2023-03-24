Zendaya shares a sweet tribute to Euphoria costar Storm Reid in The Last of Us

New York, New York - Zendaya is showing some love for her on-screen sister, Storm Reid, after her acclaimed performance in The Last of Us .

Zendaya (l) posted an Instagram story praising Storm Reid's performance in HBO's The Last of Us. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to praise Reid's appearance in episode 7 of the hit HBO TV show.

The 19-year-old portrayed Riley, a love interest of Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), in "Left Behind."

The heartwrenching episode featured poignant performances from both Ramsey and Reid to make it one of the season's most memorable installments.

Zendaya kept her social media shoutout simple, with a snap of Reid's character and a red heart as the caption. She also tagged the Suicide Squad star and the show's official account in the post.

Reid has starred as Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's character Rue, in Euphoria since 2019.

While the duo may share a tense relationship at times on screen, there's nothing but love between them off-screen!