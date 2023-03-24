Zendaya shares a sweet tribute to Euphoria costar Storm Reid in The Last of Us
New York, New York - Zendaya is showing some love for her on-screen sister, Storm Reid, after her acclaimed performance in The Last of Us.
On Wednesday, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to praise Reid's appearance in episode 7 of the hit HBO TV show.
The 19-year-old portrayed Riley, a love interest of Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), in "Left Behind."
The heartwrenching episode featured poignant performances from both Ramsey and Reid to make it one of the season's most memorable installments.
Zendaya kept her social media shoutout simple, with a snap of Reid's character and a red heart as the caption. She also tagged the Suicide Squad star and the show's official account in the post.
Reid has starred as Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's character Rue, in Euphoria since 2019.
While the duo may share a tense relationship at times on screen, there's nothing but love between them off-screen!
Zendaya and Storm Reid share a close bond off-screen
Reid told PEOPLE earlier this year that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has been like a big sister to her off-screen as well.
"I always go to her for advice," Reid told the outlet. "She's always just super honest, super blunt, in the most loving, gentle way."
Zendaya had similar compliments for the A Wrinkle in Time star, telling Buzzfeed she's her "dream casting" for a little sister.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux