Zendaya Jeopardy question sparks heated fan reaction

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya was the answer to a celebrity-focused clue in a recent episode of Jeopardy, but fans aren't having it!

A Zendaya-themed question on Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy has left fans baffled, with some even arguing it was a trick question! © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 27-year-old was referenced on Tuesday's episode of the hit game show in the category "Stars in the Making."

"Before somehow making tennis steamy in 2024, this single-named star guested on Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie," the clue read.

Though the clue is not technically incorrect, many fans were quick to slam it as a "trick question."

The first half rather obviously refers to Zendaya's role in the tennis flick Challengers, so it's the latter portion that has caused the stir.

The actor did indeed rise to fame on the Disney Channel, but she's best known for her starring role as Rocky Blue on Shake It Up, so referencing a one-time appearance in Good Luck Charlie threw many for a loop.