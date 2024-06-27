Zendaya Jeopardy question sparks heated fan reaction
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya was the answer to a celebrity-focused clue in a recent episode of Jeopardy, but fans aren't having it!
The 27-year-old was referenced on Tuesday's episode of the hit game show in the category "Stars in the Making."
"Before somehow making tennis steamy in 2024, this single-named star guested on Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie," the clue read.
Though the clue is not technically incorrect, many fans were quick to slam it as a "trick question."
The first half rather obviously refers to Zendaya's role in the tennis flick Challengers, so it's the latter portion that has caused the stir.
The actor did indeed rise to fame on the Disney Channel, but she's best known for her starring role as Rocky Blue on Shake It Up, so referencing a one-time appearance in Good Luck Charlie threw many for a loop.
Was Zendaya ever in Good Luck Charlie?
As the clue said, Zendaya was only a guest star in Good Luck Charlie, but she was still playing Rocky Blue!
The episode, titled Charlie Shakes It Up, marked one of Disney Channel's famous crossover episodes, which saw the Shake It Up characters migrate into the world of Good Luck Charlie.
Tricky, huh? Despite the confusion online, Jeopardy contestant Staci Garner was still able to guess it correctly, earning $1000 in the process!
