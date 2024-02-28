Austin Butler praises Zendaya and dishes on crossing paths in Disney days
Los Angeles, California - Austin Butler recently gushed over his co-star Zendaya and revealed how the two crossed paths in epically awkward style as child stars on the Disney Channel.
The 32-year-old Elvis star was a guest on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked all things Dune: Part Two.
Austin had originally been slated to do the show with Zendaya, but the 27-year-old was forced to pull out after losing her voice over the weekend.
Despite her illness, Zendaya still attended the New York premiere of the sci-fi sequel.
"You'd never know she was sick," he said of his co-star. "She's such a queen."
Jimmy then brought up their shared pasts on Disney Channel, and while the two didn't work together directly, they were both featured in a Teen Vogue shoot in 2012.
Naturally, the late-night host had to embarrass Austin with the hilarious clip, showing off the footage of the much younger stars for everyone to enjoy.
Zendaya and Austin Butler both launched their careers as child stars
At that time, Zendaya was best known for her starring roles on Disney's Shake It Up and KC Undercover.
Austin, meanwhile, boasted many minor roles on both Disney and Nickelodeon before his memorable lead role in the High School Musical spin-off Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.
The two have both transitioned into successful adult careers, with Zendaya becoming the youngest winner of the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Austin earning an Oscar nod for his lead role in 2022's Elvis.
While the Spider-Man alum made her debut as Chani in 2021's Dune, the upcoming sequel marks Austin's first appearance in the sci-fi franchise.
The Golden Globe winner will play the villainous Feyd-Rautha, originally played by Sting in David Lynch's 1984 version of Dune.
Dune: Part Two hits theaters on Friday.
