Austin Butler praises Zendaya and dishes on crossing paths in Disney days

Los Angeles, California - Austin Butler recently gushed over his co-star Zendaya and revealed how the two crossed paths in epically awkward style as child stars on the Disney Channel.

Austin Butler (l.) praised Zendaya and revealed how he crossed paths with his future co-star long before they teamed up for Dune: Part Two. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old Elvis star was a guest on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked all things Dune: Part Two.

Austin had originally been slated to do the show with Zendaya, but the 27-year-old was forced to pull out after losing her voice over the weekend.

Despite her illness, Zendaya still attended the New York premiere of the sci-fi sequel.

"You'd never know she was sick," he said of his co-star. "She's such a queen."

Jimmy then brought up their shared pasts on Disney Channel, and while the two didn't work together directly, they were both featured in a Teen Vogue shoot in 2012.

Naturally, the late-night host had to embarrass Austin with the hilarious clip, showing off the footage of the much younger stars for everyone to enjoy.