Zendaya dishes on her "messy" Challengers role and love of Beyoncé

Los Angeles, California - Speaking with Challengers co-star Josh O'Connor, Zendaya opened up about her "messy" character in the steamy rom-com and how listening to Beyoncé played a key role on set.

Zendaya (r.) avidly listened to Beyoncé while filming her upcoming movie, Challengers. © Collage: Chris DELMAS / AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a new interview with V Man, the 26-year-old and her 33-year-old co-star gave fans some insight into the Luca Guadagnino-helmed movie, due in theaters next April.

The tennis-centric flick follows Zendaya's character, Tashi, a former star in the sport who coaches her husband, Art, to success on the court.

When Art is pitted against Tashi's ex Patrick (played by Josh O'Connor), in a Challengers tournament, tensions run high both personally and professionally.

Zendaya dished on the movie's nuanced portrayal of "good" and "bad," noting that it's not easy to distinguish a clear moral assessment of the characters.

"They're messy, and they make bad decisions sometimes, or complicated decisions, and I think it's our job to let people see different versions of themselves or people that they love in a different way," she said.

O'Connor also revealed how the pair continued their passions on set as a way to unwind. While the British actor gushed about his love of ceramics, he revealed that Zendaya's preferred pastime is listening to Beyoncé.