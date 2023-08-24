Zendaya lends support to hometown charity efforts

Oakland, California - Zendaya lent her support to her hometown community as she helped renovate a local basketball court with Project Backboard.

Zendaya helped renovate a public basketball court in her hometown of Oakland over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya & trueart19_

The 26-year-old shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram story on Saturday, giving fans a close look at her work with the charity.

In the first snap, Zendaya held a paintbrush up to the camera and tagged the organization, which works to renovate public basketball courts to help boost local communities.

She followed it up with an image of two kids helping to paint the mural on the court before sharing an adorable video of one youngster's two-handed painting method.

"It's the technique for me," Zendaya captioned the footage.

The Euphoria star was seen in a few other clips posted by others who came to help out at the renovation, revealing that she wasn't afraid to get down and dirty herself as she helped out with the work.

Zendaya also posed for photos with fans in attendance, many of which were later shared on social media.

Though the Dune actor spends plenty of time in London with boyfriend Tom Holland, she grew up in Oakland, California, and continues to show her hometown pride.