Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy casual date night in London

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland got a well-deserved break from their busy careers as they enjoyed a laid-back date night in London.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted out at dinner together in London on Thursday evening. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya & tomholland2013

The Marvel co-stars were spotted out at dinner at Novikov Mayfair on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star opted for a neutral-toned ensemble with a cream cardigan worn over a white t-shirt and gray pants. She paired the look with gold-rimmed glasses and a handbag from Louis Vuitton, for which she's a new house ambassador.

27-year-old Tom matched her vibe with a white tee as well, instead finishing off the look with a navy cardigan and dark pants.

The actors, who first went public with their relationship in 2021, share a home in Richmond, England, and they are often spotted on date nights in Tom's native city.

The Uncharted star recently got some support from his girlfriend at an event in support of his family's charity, The Brothers Trust, in London. They were also spotted strolling the city in a video captured by High School Musical alum Bart Johnson earlier this month.