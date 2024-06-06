Zendaya opens up about anxiety struggles as she debuts new partnership

Los Angeles, California - As the new face of the sportswear brand On, Zendaya opened up about her wellness journey and how she has learned to manage her frequent bouts of anxiety.

The 27-year-old stunned in her first campaign for the brand on Thursday, but she told Vogue that an athleticwear company is actually an unexpected choice for her.

"It's a joke amongst my friends and family, but I don't have a workout practice, per se," she said.

However, along with her On collaboration, Zendaya is looking to ramp up her exercising because of the benefits it can have on mental health – something she struggles with in particular.

"I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I'm a certain way," she explained.

"But when I'm not working, I tend to isolate myself. My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, 'You need to get up and get out,' and I never want to – but when I make myself do it, I realize it's actually kind of nice. I'm less anxious."

When life seems most overwhelming, she shared that she tries to focus on the little things to help her move along each day.