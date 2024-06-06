Zendaya opens up about anxiety struggles as she debuts new partnership
Los Angeles, California - As the new face of the sportswear brand On, Zendaya opened up about her wellness journey and how she has learned to manage her frequent bouts of anxiety.
The 27-year-old stunned in her first campaign for the brand on Thursday, but she told Vogue that an athleticwear company is actually an unexpected choice for her.
"It's a joke amongst my friends and family, but I don't have a workout practice, per se," she said.
However, along with her On collaboration, Zendaya is looking to ramp up her exercising because of the benefits it can have on mental health – something she struggles with in particular.
"I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I'm a certain way," she explained.
"But when I'm not working, I tend to isolate myself. My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, 'You need to get up and get out,' and I never want to – but when I make myself do it, I realize it's actually kind of nice. I'm less anxious."
When life seems most overwhelming, she shared that she tries to focus on the little things to help her move along each day.
Zendaya shares her tips for protecting your mental health
Her bustling career has kept her busy since she was a child actor on the Disney Channel, and Zendaya admitted that the lifestyle has taken a bit of a toll.
"I feel like I've been holding my breath for a very long time," she explained.
Walking her dog Noon and getting some sunshine are vital pieces of the puzzle for the Euphoria star as she looks to find some calm in her life, and it seems she's been following through on her plans!
Zendaya was just recently spotted out for a stroll with her pup and boyfriend, Tom Holland, near their London home.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP