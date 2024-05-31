Zendaya and Tom Holland step out for sweet stroll in London

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed out on a walk in London as the Uncharted star continues his run on the West End.

Per the Daily Mail, the 27-year-olds were seen strolling through Richmond on Friday with Zendaya's dog, Noon, in tow.

The stars were dressed down for the outing, with the Euphoria star going makeup-free as she rocked a beige sweater with a pair of light-wash jeans bearing holes at the knees.

Tom, meanwhile, wore a white tee with black pants and white sneakers.

The couple, who has been dating since 2021, was last spotted together on the British actor's opening night in Romeo & Juliet on the West End.

Though Zendaya did not walk the red carpet, she was later seen exiting hand-in-hand with Tom as they headed to their car.

Time across the pond is certainly not unusual for the pair, as they have shared a home in Richmond since 2022.

Still, the Challengers star hadn't been spending much time there due to her extensive press commitments for her latest movies.