Zendaya and Tom Holland step out for sweet stroll in London
London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed out on a walk in London as the Uncharted star continues his run on the West End.
Per the Daily Mail, the 27-year-olds were seen strolling through Richmond on Friday with Zendaya's dog, Noon, in tow.
The stars were dressed down for the outing, with the Euphoria star going makeup-free as she rocked a beige sweater with a pair of light-wash jeans bearing holes at the knees.
Tom, meanwhile, wore a white tee with black pants and white sneakers.
The couple, who has been dating since 2021, was last spotted together on the British actor's opening night in Romeo & Juliet on the West End.
Though Zendaya did not walk the red carpet, she was later seen exiting hand-in-hand with Tom as they headed to their car.
Time across the pond is certainly not unusual for the pair, as they have shared a home in Richmond since 2022.
Still, the Challengers star hadn't been spending much time there due to her extensive press commitments for her latest movies.
Due to the latest postponement of Euphoria season 3, Zendaya recently revealed she hasn't been working on any new projects.
