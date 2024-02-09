Zendaya reflects on Disney days and leveling up her career



"This part is sometimes a little unnatural for me, and I'm a shy person at heart, so I like being able to create from the back."



The Euphoria actor added that while her focus in Dune: Part Two was acting, she was able to shadow the crew to get a better sense of their roles and what stepping into a similar position would look like for her.

"Being here on this film, I was really lucky to be in a space where I'm working with some of the greatest living folks who do this," she said.

Zendaya was able to watch director Denis Villeneuve work on days when she was not in front of the camera, providing her with new insight into the other side of production.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Emmy winner reflected on her days on the Disney Channel and how that has shaped her career today.