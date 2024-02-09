Zendaya reflects on Disney days and leveling up her career
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has opened up about her career journey so far, reflecting on her past as a child actor and her goals to try out new roles in the industry.
The 27-year-old sat down with Essence for an interview shared on Thursday, where she revealed how her latest role in Dune: Part Two has helped lay the foundation for her next steps.
Though she's best known for her star status on the big screen, Zendaya has revealed her hopes to take on more roles behind the camera."While I do appreciate and love being in front of the camera, I also really being behind," she said.
"This part is sometimes a little unnatural for me, and I'm a shy person at heart, so I like being able to create from the back."
The Euphoria actor added that while her focus in Dune: Part Two was acting, she was able to shadow the crew to get a better sense of their roles and what stepping into a similar position would look like for her.
"Being here on this film, I was really lucky to be in a space where I'm working with some of the greatest living folks who do this," she said.
Zendaya was able to watch director Denis Villeneuve work on days when she was not in front of the camera, providing her with new insight into the other side of production.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Emmy winner reflected on her days on the Disney Channel and how that has shaped her career today.
Zendaya on how her child acting has shaped her career today
Zendaya got her start in Hollywood on Disney's Shake It Up, where she starred as teen dancer Rocky Blue alongside Bella Thorne. Looking back on it today, the Marvel alum shared that the early experience was vital in shaping her goals for her acting roles as an adult.
"Even going back to those things and being able to grow up beside people and be a part of their childhood is an honor for me," she said. "And if anything that I do or any piece of work that I make means something to someone or was able to get someone through a time or feel seen in any way, then I think I will have done my job with this work."
While continuing press for Dune: Part Two, Zendaya recently shared an unexpected reunion with Carla Renata, who portrayed her mom in the hit Disney sitcom.
