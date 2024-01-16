Tom Holland dishes on Spider-Man rewatches with Zendaya: "It's so special"
Santa Monica, California - Tom Holland has revealed the adorable tradition he shares with Zendaya to "reminisce" on their early days together.
The 27-year-old Uncharted actor chatted with Extra while attending the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday, and while he flew solo at the show, he still managed to give his girlfriend a sweet nod on the carpet.
As he dished on whether he rewatches his past work, Tom revealed that the early Spider-Man flicks hold a special significance for both him and the 27-year-old Euphoria star.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again, but I I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments," he said.
"It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth," Tom added.
The couple, who went public with their romance in 2021, first co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.
While PDA pictures led to the confirmation of their relationship years later, Tom has previously dished on playing the "long game" to win over Zendaya while filming the Spider-Man franchise.
Tom Holland reveals the origins of his romance with Zendaya
Romance rumors surrounded the co-stars from the early days of Spider-Man, but both Tom and Zendaya denied the speculation at the time. Nevertheless, Tom has since hinted at "blurring the lines" while filming the movies.
In a now-infamous interview addressing whether or not he has "rizz," the Crowded Room star joked, "I need you to fall in love with me for it to work, so, long game, probably making a movie together. Definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with another, you can kind of blur the lines a little bit."
Fans have also recirculated old press tour clips that appeared to reveal that Zendaya was taking a similar approach, with one viral video showing her repeatedly trying to impress Tom with her dance moves after making him laugh.
