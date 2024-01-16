Tom Holland dishes on Spider-Man rewatches with Zendaya: "It's so special"

Santa Monica, California - Tom Holland has revealed the adorable tradition he shares with Zendaya to "reminisce" on their early days together.

Tom Holland has revealed that he and Zendaya often rewatch 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming to "reminisce about being 19." © Collage: IMAGO / PPE & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old Uncharted actor chatted with Extra while attending the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday, and while he flew solo at the show, he still managed to give his girlfriend a sweet nod on the carpet.

As he dished on whether he rewatches his past work, Tom revealed that the early Spider-Man flicks hold a special significance for both him and the 27-year-old Euphoria star.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again, but I I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments," he said.

"It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth," Tom added.

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2021, first co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

While PDA pictures led to the confirmation of their relationship years later, Tom has previously dished on playing the "long game" to win over Zendaya while filming the Spider-Man franchise.