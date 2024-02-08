Zendaya livens up Dune: Part Two press with sunshine yellow fashion

Mexico City, Mexico - Zendaya has changed up her show-stopping, futuristic fashion for the perfect spring style in her latest stop on the Dune: Part Two press tour.

Zendaya (r.) rocked a bright yellow look for the latest Dune: Part Two press ventures with co-star Florence Pugh. © Collage: Screenshot/X/WBPictures_Mx & IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 27-year-old's long-time stylist, Law Roach, recently shared a close-up look at one of her many looks from this week's Dune: Part Two promotional events.

Law dropped a clip of Zendaya's yellow look on his Instagram story on Tuesday, revealing that the flowy number was designed by Paolo Carzana.

The outfit featured a long-sleeve blouse and pants made of the same sheer, yellow fabric.

Based on the footage shared on social media so far, it seems that Zendaya wore the outfit to film a number of interviews to discuss the upcoming sci-fi sequel.

The Emmy winner was once again joined by her co-stars Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler for the promo.

Dune: Part Two's ensemble also stepped out for a fan screening on Tuesday night, where Zendaya went all out with a jaw-dropping two-piece set featuring an ultra-cropped brown sweater and matching maxi skirt.

