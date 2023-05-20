Zendaya reveals closer look at her stunning make-up in Venice

Venice, Italy - After turning heads at a Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, Zendaya is giving fans a closer look at her stunning beauty for the memorable evening.

Zendaya gave fans an inside look at her fashion and beauty looks from her recent Bulgari event in Venice, Italy. © GABE GINSBERG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On May 16, the 26-year-old attended an ultra-glamorous event hosted by luxury fashion house Bulgari, for which she's a brand ambassador.

Zendaya channeled her inner villain with a sultry black, off-the-shoulder gown that pulled focus to her shimmering snake diamond necklace.

On Friday, the Euphoria star showed off the details of her dark glam look with a special post on Instagram.

The photo spotlights her smokey eyeshadow and stunning Bulgari necklace under brilliant purple-hued lighting.

Earlier in the week, Zendaya gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her complete fashion look with a video of herself posing at the Venice event.