Zendaya reveals closer look at her stunning make-up in Venice
Venice, Italy - After turning heads at a Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, Zendaya is giving fans a closer look at her stunning beauty for the memorable evening.
On May 16, the 26-year-old attended an ultra-glamorous event hosted by luxury fashion house Bulgari, for which she's a brand ambassador.
Zendaya channeled her inner villain with a sultry black, off-the-shoulder gown that pulled focus to her shimmering snake diamond necklace.
On Friday, the Euphoria star showed off the details of her dark glam look with a special post on Instagram.
The photo spotlights her smokey eyeshadow and stunning Bulgari necklace under brilliant purple-hued lighting.
Earlier in the week, Zendaya gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her complete fashion look with a video of herself posing at the Venice event.
Zendaya gives fans an inside look at "dream" night in Venice
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star showed off her look from head to toe in a post shared on Wednesday with the caption, "Last night was a dream."
The beautiful ensemble was matched by Zendaya's former stylist and close friend, Law Roach, who also rocked an all-black look.
The lavish trip came to an end on Thursday when the former Disney Channel star was spotted jetting out of the Venice airport with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.
