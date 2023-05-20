Zendaya reveals closer look at her stunning make-up in Venice

On Friday, Zendaya gave fans a closer look at her stunning beauty for a recent event hosted by luxury brand Bulgari in Venice, Italy.

By Kelly Christ

Venice, Italy - After turning heads at a Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, Zendaya is giving fans a closer look at her stunning beauty for the memorable evening.

Zendaya gave fans an inside look at her fashion and beauty looks from her recent Bulgari event in Venice, Italy.

On May 16, the 26-year-old attended an ultra-glamorous event hosted by luxury fashion house Bulgari, for which she's a brand ambassador.

Zendaya channeled her inner villain with a sultry black, off-the-shoulder gown that pulled focus to her shimmering snake diamond necklace.

On Friday, the Euphoria star showed off the details of her dark glam look with a special post on Instagram.

The photo spotlights her smokey eyeshadow and stunning Bulgari necklace under brilliant purple-hued lighting.

Earlier in the week, Zendaya gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her complete fashion look with a video of herself posing at the Venice event.

Zendaya gives fans an inside look at "dream" night in Venice

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star showed off her look from head to toe in a post shared on Wednesday with the caption, "Last night was a dream."

The beautiful ensemble was matched by Zendaya's former stylist and close friend, Law Roach, who also rocked an all-black look.

The lavish trip came to an end on Thursday when the former Disney Channel star was spotted jetting out of the Venice airport with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.



