Zendaya stuns in chic black gown and jewels at star-studded Bulgari event

Venice, Italy - In her latest outing in Venice, Zendaya channeled old Hollywood glamour with another unforgettable fashion moment.

Zendaya attended Bulgari's event in Venice on Tuesday, where she rocked a stunning Richard Quinn gown. © GABE GINSBERG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old followed up her adorable date with boyfriend Tom Holland with an ultra-glam night out at an event hosted by the luxury fashion house Bulgari.

Zendaya, who is an ambassador for the jewelry brand, rocked a custom Richard Quinn black corseted gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off an eye-catching snake diamond necklace.

The Euphoria star donned a dark smokey eye look and a sleek updo to complete the late-night ensemble.

Bulgari hosted three of its other celebrity ambassadors at the event - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Lisa of the K-pop sensation Blackpink.

All four starlets posed for photos together, sending fans into a frenzy as they gushed over the unexpected crossovers.

Zendaya was also photographed with the mastermind behind all of her epic red carpet moments, Law Roach, who sported a matching black number.