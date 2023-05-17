Zendaya stuns in chic black gown and jewels at star-studded Bulgari event
Venice, Italy - In her latest outing in Venice, Zendaya channeled old Hollywood glamour with another unforgettable fashion moment.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old followed up her adorable date with boyfriend Tom Holland with an ultra-glam night out at an event hosted by the luxury fashion house Bulgari.
Zendaya, who is an ambassador for the jewelry brand, rocked a custom Richard Quinn black corseted gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off an eye-catching snake diamond necklace.
The Euphoria star donned a dark smokey eye look and a sleek updo to complete the late-night ensemble.
Bulgari hosted three of its other celebrity ambassadors at the event - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Lisa of the K-pop sensation Blackpink.
All four starlets posed for photos together, sending fans into a frenzy as they gushed over the unexpected crossovers.
Zendaya was also photographed with the mastermind behind all of her epic red carpet moments, Law Roach, who sported a matching black number.
Zendaya matches gowns with Law Roach in Venice
Law's outfit for the night consisted of an all-black Dolce and Gabbana look accessorized with a snake-inspired diamond necklace and bracelets, just like his famous muse.
The iconic stylist, who shocked fans with his retirement in March, has promised to keep working with the Marvel actor in some capacity on her looks.
On Instagram, he shared a gorgeous video of the pair posing for photos together at the event with the caption, "She makes me happy....."
Cover photo: GABE GINSBERG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP