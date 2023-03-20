Stylist Law Roach defends Zendaya after fans jump into the fray

After Zendaya was blamed by some for her stylist's surprise retirement, Law Roach is setting the record straight about what went down behind the scenes.

By Kelly Christ

Law Roach (l.) has now clarified what went down with Zendaya in a viral video from Paris Fashion Week.
Law Roach (l.) has now clarified what went down with Zendaya in a viral video from Paris Fashion Week.  © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old actor has been working with Roach since she was just 14, and their professional collaboration has led her to become a huge trendsetter in the fashion world.

After the 44-year-old announced his shock exit from the industry last week, fans began theorizing that the duo had a falling out of sorts.

On Friday, Roach sat down with The Cut to explain the real story behind one of the most popular focuses of the gossip.

When Zendaya appeared at Paris Fashion Week, a clip went viral that saw her signal to Roach that he should sit behind her rather than in the front row next to her.

While some argued that he seemed angry at the Euphoria star, Roach clarified that he was just "confused" by the situation and flustered by the rush to get inside.

"In my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn't, you know, it wasn't a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was," he explained.

He continued on to say that the speculation that Zendaya wasn't looking out for him was "really tough," as it couldn't be farther from the truth.

In the interview, Roach also dished on what his plans are for working with Zendaya post-retirement.

Will Zendaya continue to work with Law Roach after his retirement?

Zendaya and Law Roach (r.) said they have a close personal bond in addition to their professional collaborations.
Zendaya and Law Roach (r.) said they have a close personal bond in addition to their professional collaborations.  © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Roach has again dispelled any rumors of beef between himself and Zendaya, assuring fans that she is still his "little sister."

However, it's been unclear whether he will continue his professional partnership with her despite his departure, considering how important he has become to her career.

When the outlet asked Roach what would happen with his celebrity clientele, he replied simply, "They're gonna find a new stylist."

Thankfully, Zendaya appears to be an exception.

"And people will say, 'Oh, you not gonna leave Zendaya.' But I don't have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her creativity team, right? So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it," he said.

Though no formal decision has been made, it's safe to say he'll continue to try to work with her in some capacity.

While Roach's retirement is undoubtedly a loss for the fashion world, at least there's hope he'll still be able to curate some more iconic red carpet moments for Z.

Cover photo: Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

