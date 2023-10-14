Zendaya rocks out at Los Angeles Victoria Monét concert

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya got her fangirl on at Thursday's Victoria Monét concert in Los Angeles!

Zendaya (l.) attended Victoria Monét's Los Angeles concert on Thursday. © Collage: Ethan Miller & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old Euphoria star rocked a casual white tank, jeans, and a dark denim jacket for the show, which was held at The Fonda.

Zendaya was accompanied by her long-time friend and assistant, Darnell Appling, with the pair later being photographed along with Victoria and Kelly Rowland.

Additional footage from the show caught the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor singing her heart out to the performance, cheering and smiling throughout the evening's show.

Despite recent appearances together, Zendaya was sans her boyfriend, Tom Holland, for the night. Though the couple has been spending time in London in recent days, it looks like at least Zendaya has made her way back across the pond to her home state of California.

Zendaya and Tom, who have been dating since 2021, share a home in Richmond together, but they frequently return to the US for both personal and professional endeavors.