Tom Holland leads Zendaya's "all-stars" at charity basketball event

Oakland, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland continued to lend a helping hand to the Oakland community with another charity basketball event.

Tom Holland (r.) and Zendaya teamed up for a charity basketball event in Oakland on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tomholland2013 & stunnaman02

The 26-year-old Dune star and her 27-year-old boyfriend teamed up to play hoops with Project Backboard, an organization that helps bolster communities by renovating public basketball courts.

After greeting students at West Oakland Middle School on Friday, the pair returned to Zendaya's native city on Saturday, this time sponsoring a game on the newly renovated court in Lowell Park.

Proving yet again that they're the cutest couple in Hollywood, Zendaya rocked a jersey bearing her name while Tom's read, "Zendaya All-Stars."

The Malcolm & Marie star blessed fans with a snap of Tom flaunting his skills on the court with an action shot on her Instagram story, as well as another adorable video that saw a group of kids belt out Zendaya's 2013 hit, Replay.

"This is so cute!" she says over the clip.

In another sweet snap, Zendaya paid homage to her late Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud, who also grew up in Oakland.