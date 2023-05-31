Zendaya set to appear in fashion documentary at Tribeca Film Festival

New York, New York - Zendaya will appear in an upcoming documentary set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

Zendaya (r) appears in the trailer for Invisible Beauty, a documentary about fashion trailblazer Bethann Hardison (l). © Collage: Rodin Eckenroth & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old is seen in the trailer for Invisible Beauty, a documentary about fashion icon and activist Bethann Hardison.

Hardison serves as a co-director alongside Frédéric Tcheng, and the movie combines archival footage with interviews with Hardison and those who have been influenced by her.

The trailer highlights the 80-year-old's profound impact on promoting diversity on the runway, in the media, and more.

"Without her existing, then the opportunities wouldn't exist for me to do what I love. It's as simple as that," Zendaya says in the trailer.

Tracee Ellis Ross echoes the Euphoria star's sentiment, saying, "The images that we see, whether it's in magazine or movie, really influence how we see ourselves and also how others see us. And whether people know or not, she has changed the way beauty is defined."

While Zendaya is best known for her on-screen talent, her impact on the fashion world is undeniable, and thanks to her partnership with stylist Law Roach, she's emerged as one of the most important trendsetters in the industry.