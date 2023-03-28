Zendaya set to receive a major award from CinemaCon!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Zendaya has been tapped for an extra-special honor at this year's Big Screen Achievement Awards!

Zendaya will receive the CinemaCon Star of the Year award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27. © Bennett Raglin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old is returning to the big screen in a major way this year with the highly-anticipated releases of Challengers on August 11 and Dune: Part Two on November 3.

The award ceremony will honor the Marvel star's achievements in the movie industry with the CinemaCon Star of the Year award.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director at CinemaCon, gushed over Zendaya's recent performances ahead of the honor.

"In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences' attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune," Neuhauser said.

While the nod will honor Zendaya's movie performances, she's had significant success in the awards circuit recently thanks to her small-screen roles.

