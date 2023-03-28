Zendaya set to receive a major award from CinemaCon!
Las Vegas, Nevada - Zendaya has been tapped for an extra-special honor at this year's Big Screen Achievement Awards!
The 26-year-old is returning to the big screen in a major way this year with the highly-anticipated releases of Challengers on August 11 and Dune: Part Two on November 3.
The award ceremony will honor the Marvel star's achievements in the movie industry with the CinemaCon Star of the Year award.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director at CinemaCon, gushed over Zendaya's recent performances ahead of the honor.
"In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences' attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune," Neuhauser said.
While the nod will honor Zendaya's movie performances, she's had significant success in the awards circuit recently thanks to her small-screen roles.
Zendaya set to add another accolade to her collection
The former Disney darling's role in Euphoria has earned her significant critical acclaim, which has led to a number of wins during awards season.
Earlier this year, she won her first Golden Globe for her performance in the HBO series. In 2022, she made history with her second Emmy win for the role, making her the first Black woman to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice.
The Big Screen Achievement Awards will be held on April 27 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Cover photo: Bennett Raglin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP