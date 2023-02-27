The Last of Us episode 7 brings Ellie and Riley's heartbreaking love story to life

In episode seven of HBO Max's The Last of Us, Storm Reid makes her stunning debut as Ellie's ill-fated best friend Riley. Find out more on TAG24.

By Elyse Johnson

Sunday's episode for the HBO Max adaption series, The Last of Us (TLOU), put the spotlight on Bella Ramsey's Ellie as viewers get a glimpse of her tragic past.

Bella Ramsey (l) and Storm Reid received praise from fans for their performance in the recent episode of The Last of Us. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Picturelux In true coming-of-age fashion, episode seven of TLOU highlighted another tragic love tale that had everyone in their feelings. Pedro Pascal's Joel took the backseat this time around while fans saw a little bit of Ellie's backstory and her poignant relationship with her best friend Riley Abel, played by Storm Reid. From the attention to detail to Ramsey and Reid's captivating acting in their respective roles, the emotional episode that explores their friendship provides essential elements of Ellie's story. Fans couldn't help but praise Ramsey and Reid's dynamic performances, particularly the When They See Us star's take as Ellie's fallen friend.

Storm Reid shines as the ill-fated Riley Abel in The Last of Us

Storm Reid plays Riley Abel, Ellie's best friend who was also orphaned after the zombie outbreak in TLOU's seventh episode. © IMAGO / Cover-Images Warning: there are a few spoilers ahead! The seventh chapter for TLOU, aptly titled Left Behind, lacked zombies up until the last few moments of the episode. Yet, much like Nick Offerman's series debut, fans did not mind being treated to an hour-long love fest between Ellie and Riley. Not only were the two thick as thieves, but there were also visible feelings between the orphaned teens that only had each other to rely on. Ellie's relationship with her ill-fated bestie greatly impacted her budding connection with Joel. Fans of the gaming series are well aware of Riley's fate and how this affects Ramsey's character, but to see the painful ending perfectly acted out by the two young stars is truly captivating and heartbreaking all at once. The pair's on-screen chemistry was beautiful, the mall scenes were eerily spot on, and that last gut-wrenching scene between the two friends left many in an inconsolable state.