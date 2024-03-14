Zendaya takes the reins in feisty new Challengers trailer

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has taken center stage in the latest look at her buzzy new movie , Challengers.

Zendaya (r.) stars as Tashi in the highly anticipated movie Challengers, hitting theaters next month. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The ball's in her court!

On Thursday, fans were treated to a new preview of the sports-centric flick, set to hit theaters next month.

"What makes you think I want someone to be in love with me?" Zendaya's character, former tennis star Tashi, says at the beginning of the new clip.

"Is that what you think I want? I want to watch some good f**king tennis," she adds.

The Euphoria star's turn as the fiery athlete has been eagerly anticipated by fans for over two years now, as Challengers faced a significant delay due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023.

Thankfully, the Luca Guadagnino-directed movie is finally due to arrive on April 26.

Zendaya stars alongside The Crown star Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist.

Faist portrays Tashi's husband, Art, who she coaches to his own success in the sport after suffering a career-ending injury. O'Connor takes on the role of Patrick, Tashi's ex and Art's competitor in a Challengers tournament.