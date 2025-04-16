Zendaya reveals dramatic new look in futuristic On campaign

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya debuted an out-of-this-world new look for her latest campaign with sportswear company On.

© Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@on & IMAGO / Starface

The 28-year-old Euphoria star sported a dark pixie cut and alien-inspired pointed ears for the new shoot, which debuted earlier this week.

Zendaya even showed off her acting chops in a trailer for the fictional flick Zone Dreamers, where the Emmy winner and her co-stars went full Star Trek as they modeled On's newest 'fits in outer space.

The campaign even got some help from Zendaya's longtime stylist and fashion mastermind, Law Roach, who styled the looks in the "greatest movie never made."

Needless to say, fans were all about the movie trailer, even if it may be fake!

"going to give zone dreamers, starring zendaya, five stars on letterboxd," one wrote on Instagram.

Zendaya first joined forces with On as a brand ambassador in June 2024, and she even teamed up with tennis legend Roger Federer – another face of the brand – for a viral promo shoot filmed later that month.