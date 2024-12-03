Zendaya wows in white as she wins big at 2024 Gotham Film Awards

New York, New York - Zendaya put on a dazzling display at the 2024 Gotham Film Awards, where she was honored for her work in the acclaimed hit Challengers.

The 28-year-old star graced Monday's red carpet in a chic tennis-white halter gown from Louis Vuitton, for which she's a brand ambassador.

Zendaya was honored with the Spotlight Tribute award for her starring role as Tashi Duncan in Challengers, and she was presented with the prize by her co-star Josh O'Connor.

"You're a born leader, a generational talent, a friend, and most importantly, a kind heart," the Crown star said of Zendaya.

The Euphoria actor gushed over O'Connor before thanking him and the rest of her "brilliant" co-stars in her acceptance speech, per People.

She also gave a sweet shoutout to her mom, Claire, telling the crowd, "My mom's here tonight. She's embarrassed."

The Gothams win bodes well for Zendaya's prospects this awards season, as the Emmy winner is campaigning to score her first Oscars nomination for Best Actress.