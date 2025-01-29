Zendaya's Disney co-star spills big secret about her Tom Holland romance!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's former co-star has revealed some surprising new details about the beginnings of her romance with her now-fiancé, Tom Holland!

Tammy Townsend, who starred alongside Zendaya on Disney's KC Undercover, told People on Tuesday that the 28-year-old Emmy winner initially kept her relationship with Tom "under wraps".

While Tom and Zendaya didn't go public with their romance until 2021, the comments confirm that it really dates back to around 2016, when they first began co-starring in Marvel's Spider-Man movies.

"I knew it was serious," Tammy said. "Tom would just come through and see what we were doing."



The show ran between 2015 and 2018, and Tammy added that the whole cast "definitely knew that there was a really strong connection" between the future fiancés.

Trinitee Stokes, who starred as Zendaya's younger sister, also shared that Tom once spent several weeks on the KC Undercover set "just hanging around."

"I love Tom, and I honestly have been so happy to watch this progression in their relationship because he's such a great guy," the 18-year-old added.