Zendaya spills how her Disney Channel role prepared her for Challengers
Sydney, Australia - As Zendaya continues to promote her new movie, she's revealed how her days on the Disney Channel just may have prepared her for her feisty role in Challengers.
During a press conference in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, the 27-year-old and her co-stars were asked which of their prior jobs had best prepared them for Challengers.
"KC Undercover," Zendaya said before breaking out into a laugh. "Listen, the Disney stuff, it's a good training ground."
The Luca Guadagnino-led flick was certainly a tall order for Zendaya, as the movie required her to train like a true tennis pro to really bring the character of Tasi to life.
And she's not exactly wrong about her spin on the Disney Channel gearing her up for the task, either.
KC Undercover, which aired for three seasons between 2015 and 2017, saw Zendaya as a high school student doubling as a secret spy, leading her into plenty of physical action and comedy throughout its run.
Elsewhere in Wednesday's interview, Zendaya further reflected on her Challengers character and how the acting job allowed her to do things she would never otherwise do!
Zendaya dishes on how she overcame her shyness
Zendaya's turn as the ultra-competitive tennis star Tashi in Challengers is a departure from her true personality, something that she revealed has been an important part of her acting career thus far.
"I do think that acting, or this job, has helped me in many ways," she said.
"I think the reason why I like it is that it allows me to be these other people, allows me to do things I would be otherwise terrified and would never do."
The Emmy winner previously opened up about her shyness in an interview ahead of the release of Dune: Part Two, where she admitted she might be more comfortable behind the camera and would love to pursue directing one day.
"[The on-camera] part is sometimes a little unnatural for me, and I'm a shy person at heart, so I like being able to create from the back," she said.
Despite her reservations, her star power on the screen can speak for itself, and fans will get the chance to see her in action once again when Challengers hits theaters on April 29.
