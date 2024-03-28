Zendaya spills how her Disney Channel role prepared her for Challengers

Sydney, Australia - As Zendaya continues to promote her new movie , she's revealed how her days on the Disney Channel just may have prepared her for her feisty role in Challengers .

Zendaya joked that her role as a secret spy in Disney Channel's KC Undercover helped prepare her to play her Challengers character, Tashi. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & AAP

During a press conference in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, the 27-year-old and her co-stars were asked which of their prior jobs had best prepared them for Challengers.

"KC Undercover," Zendaya said before breaking out into a laugh. "Listen, the Disney stuff, it's a good training ground."

The Luca Guadagnino-led flick was certainly a tall order for Zendaya, as the movie required her to train like a true tennis pro to really bring the character of Tasi to life.

And she's not exactly wrong about her spin on the Disney Channel gearing her up for the task, either.

KC Undercover, which aired for three seasons between 2015 and 2017, saw Zendaya as a high school student doubling as a secret spy, leading her into plenty of physical action and comedy throughout its run.

Elsewhere in Wednesday's interview, Zendaya further reflected on her Challengers character and how the acting job allowed her to do things she would never otherwise do!