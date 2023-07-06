Zendaya's influence shines as Tom Holland reveals their relationship to be "worth its weight in gold"
Actor Tom Holland spilled his heart out about girlfriend Zendaya in an upcoming podcast interview, and fans are swooning over his sweet words.
Holland can't seem to stop gushing over Zendaya!
In an upcoming episode of the popular SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up even more about their romance.
A preview clip from the episode, which is set to be released for free July 10, was posted on Twitter.
"I understand the responsibility, I'm lucky I have Zendaya," Holland confesses in the clip.
The Marvel star went on to express his appreciation for having Zendaya by his side, both on and off film sets.
"Being in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you...that's worth its weight in gold," Holland said.
Zendaya and Tom Holland fans react to heartfelt podcast preview
Next, Holland pivoted to reflect on the value of sharing experiences with someone who is in the same industry.
After the clip started making its rounds on social media, many fans expressed their excitement for the forthcoming SmartLess episode.
"I am rlly crying rn omg omg," one fan tweeted about the clip, while another wrote, "and the wedding???"
This isn't the first time the 27-year-old confessed his love for the Euphoria star, as a recent report alleged that the two have become increasingly comfortable discussing their blooming romance in the public eye.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP (TAG24 Edit)