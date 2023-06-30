Tom Holland "wants the world to know" about his romance with Zendaya

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland may have kept their romance under wraps early on, the pair are reportedly ready to be much more open about their relationship .

According to a new report from Us Weekly on Friday, the 27-year-old Marvel star is "proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend."

After years of dating rumors, the pair went public with their relationship in 2021 when they were caught kissing by paparazzi.



"Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives," a source told the outlet. "It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation."

Now, though, with their romance widely known, they've become increasingly comfortable discussing the relationship in public.

"That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they're together," the insider said, adding that Tom "wants the world to know" about his romance with the 26-year-old Euphoria star.

While they still avoid high-profile appearances together, the pair have become much more vocal about their romance in recent interviews.