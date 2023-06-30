Tom Holland "wants the world to know" about his romance with Zendaya
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland may have kept their romance under wraps early on, the pair are reportedly ready to be much more open about their relationship.
According to a new report from Us Weekly on Friday, the 27-year-old Marvel star is "proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend."
After years of dating rumors, the pair went public with their relationship in 2021 when they were caught kissing by paparazzi.
"Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives," a source told the outlet. "It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation."
Now, though, with their romance widely known, they've become increasingly comfortable discussing the relationship in public.
"That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they're together," the insider said, adding that Tom "wants the world to know" about his romance with the 26-year-old Euphoria star.
While they still avoid high-profile appearances together, the pair have become much more vocal about their romance in recent interviews.
Zendaya and Tom Holland have become more open about their relationship
During recent promotion for The Crowded Room, Tom spoke about being "locked up" and "in love" with Zendaya, even dishing on how he "played the long game" to win her over.
The Dune: Part Two star, meanwhile, recently paid homage to her boyfriend with a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of his birthday.
The adorable couple was most recently spotted serenading each other to the tune of Love on Top while watching Beyoncé perform at the Renaissance World Tour.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS