From Barbie to Grimace, brands cash in with nostalgic reboots

Furby and Polly Pocket are making a comeback – and don't forget Surge soda and McDonald's Grimace – as businesses deepen bets around consumers' nostalgia for decades-old brands and entertainment .

Businesses are cashing in on nostalgia by bringing back decades-old brands. © Collage: Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

In the most recent quarter, McDonald's pointed to the fuzzy purple blob Grimace as a particular source of better-than-expected profits.



A berry-flavored milkshake built around the character, who first appeared in the 1970s, lit up social media and boosted sales in the US, where the limited-edition drink was available.

"Grimace has been everywhere the past few months – all over the news, and more than three billion views on TikTok," McDonald's Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said last month.

The strong sales are evidence of the "knock-on" benefits to McDonald's from the advertising blitz, according to Matt Smith, a trends manager at audience insight company GWI.

"It was not only a success online, but it drove people to buy the shake in the restaurant and to buy other products," Smith told AFP.

Popular characters like Grimace are also easy candidates for T-shirts, which amount to "free advertising, essentially, for McDonald's," said Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail.

"That's the icing on the cake."