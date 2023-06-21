EA Sports hit with lawsuit over College Football game, and fans are divided

After much fan hype surrounding the return of EA Sports College Football the gaming company has now found itself entangled in legal trouble over player compensation. © Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After much fan hype surrounding the return of the EA Sports College Football, the gaming developer has now found itself entangled in legal trouble over the compensation being offered to college athletes.

According to Front Office Sports, The Brandr Group, which has agreements in place to coordinate group licensing deals for 54 D-I schools and their student-athletes involved in EA Sports' NCAA football game, is suing the EA Sports over the poor Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals presented to CFB players.

Per the report, EA Sports initially agreed to partner with Brandr Group and assured that all deals for athletes and the schools they represent would go through them.

However, EA later decided to partner with OneTeam to create deals that players can directly opt into without Brandr.

College players are being offered a $500 payout sans royalties, which both The Brandr Group and the College Football Players Association believe to be well-below market value.

"As we have previously stated, our primary concern is advocating for student-athletes, ensuring they have a voice and are justly represented in all matters pertaining to the use of their NIL," The Brandr Group said in a statement. "We believe that student athletes are not receiving fair market value for their NIL rights and that the contractual rights asked for may limit other NIL gaming opportunities."