Is Harry Styles headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Could Harry Styles be the next headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Harry Styles is rumored to be in the running to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Tuesday, rumors began to swirl on social media that the 29-year-old may be in talks to lead the halftime performance.

"There's been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer," independent reporter MLFootball tweeted.

While there's still no formal confirmation of any kind, the rumor has sparked a divisive debate among fans as to whether Styles would be a good fit.

The Watermelon Sugar artist has become known for his charismatic stage presence thanks to his record-breaking Love on Tour concert series, and with three albums, he's got a good number of recognizable hits under his belt.

Still, not everyone is on board with a potential Styles halftime show.