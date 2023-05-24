Miley Cyrus defends bombshell touring decision with heartfelt note to fans

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has touched the hearts of fans worldwide by posting a heartfelt note on social media explaining her decision regarding touring.

The pop music icon, has made a surprising follow-up on social media regarding her decision to hold off on touring, which she revealed in a recent interview.

In a heartfelt note "for clarity," Cyrus expressed the respect she has for her fans, stating, "I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win."

The Hannah Montana alum went on to explain how touring isn't the best for her well-being at the moment, and that she can still speak to fans regardless.

"Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love - without sacrificing my own essentials."



She clarified that it has nothing to do with the lack of appreciation for her fans, and all to do with the fact that she doesn't want to "get ready in a locker room" and "sleep on a moving bus."

Miley ended her note with gratitude, writing, "Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation," referencing her current chart-topping album.