April movie releases: Air, Super Mario, and more are coming this spring!
A new month means that fresh entertainment is on the horizon, and movie lovers have a lot to look forward to this spring!
April showers may bring May Flowers, but entertainment fans shouldn't get discouraged because of a few cloudy days.
There are some exciting new releases heading to the big screen in April that will make rainy trips to the theaters well worth it.
From Ben Affleck's Oscar-worthy sports drama to a priest battling evil, there's something in store for all.
But don't just take our word for it!
Here are the top three can't-miss flicks coming to a theater near you in April!
Air
Already creating Oscars buzz is Affleck's biographical drama that highlights the origins of Air Jordan.
Air follows the behind-the-scenes tale of the infamous basketball footwear line that was based on then-rookie Michael Jordan.
The Batman star plays real-life business mogul Phil Knight and is joined by an ensemble cast that includes, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.
Early reviews have already dubbed the film a slam dunk, so don't miss out on the action!
Air premieres in theaters everywhere on April 5.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Mama Mia!
For those who are looking to have more of a kid-friendly weekend, then look no further as the much anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming in April!
Chris Pratt may have gotten flack for voicing the iconic video game character Mario, but previews have all but confirmed that the decision was the right one.
Much like the gaming series, the animated flick follows Mario's quest to stop the evil Bowser from conquering Princess Peach's kingdom.
Joining Pratt on the voice cast are Charlie Day, Anya-Joy Taylor, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen – need we say more?
The Super Mario Bros. Movie will crash into theaters on April 5.
The Pope's Exorcist
Russell Crowe's presence on the big screen has been sorely missed.
Therefore, viewers shouldn't second-guess whether to watch this upcoming horror flick based on memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.
The Pope's Exorcist is based on the real-life events of the late Catholic priest Gabriele Amorth who was rumored to have performed thousands of exorcisms.
For those who are fans of similar thrillers like The Conjuring and Amityville Horror, this flick is right up your alley!
The Pope's Exorcist hits theaters on April 14.
