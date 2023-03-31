April movie releases: Air, Super Mario, and more are coming this spring!

A new month means that fresh entertainment is on the horizon, and movie lovers have a lot to look forward to this spring!

Don't let the April showers stop you from enjoying these must-watch movies coming to theaters this month! © Collage: IMAGO/Picturelux & ZUMA Press & Everett Collection

April showers may bring May Flowers, but entertainment fans shouldn't get discouraged because of a few cloudy days.

There are some exciting new releases heading to the big screen in April that will make rainy trips to the theaters well worth it.

From Ben Affleck's Oscar-worthy sports drama to a priest battling evil, there's something in store for all.

But don't just take our word for it!

Here are the top three can't-miss flicks coming to a theater near you in April!