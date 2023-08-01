Barbenheimer memes are sparking a furious backlash in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - Barbenheimer memes have sparked anger online in Japan, the only country to ever have been attacked in wartime with nuclear weapons.

Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two summer blockbusters launched almost simultaneously, have inspired memes that led to a backlash in Japan. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Picturelux

Barbie and Oppenheimer are the double bill of the summer and has been making a splash on the internet, but the online fun is having some unintended consequences.



Memes shared on social media combined images from both movies as part of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, with one showing Barbie the on the shoulders of Oppenheimer, against the backdrop of an apocalyptic blast.

"Do they know how many people died when that mushroom cloud appeared?... Don't have fun with the atomic bomb," said one irate Japanese social media user, using the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer.

Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki when the US dropped atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities days at the end of World War II in 1945.

"We just want (the US) to know what kind of devastation the two atomic bombs caused before speaking, not just for Japan but also for the world," wrote another user.