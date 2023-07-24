"Barbenheimer" sweeps box offices in "historic weekend," with one clear winner

The Barbie movie raked in $155 million at US box offices on opening weekend, while runner-up Oppenheimer brought in $80.5 million. © Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA, Jung Yeon-je / AFP & JUSTIN TALLIS, HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

With legions of pink-clad moviegoers swarming theaters, Warner Bros.' Barbie conquered North American box offices in its debut weekend, raking in $155 million, Sunday estimates showed – nearly double the cash of its second-place competitor.



The other half of the much-anticipated "Barbenheimer" cinematic weekend – which saw Universal's much darker biopic Oppenheimer released the same day and spurred hundreds of thousands to organize their own double features – brought in its own whopping $80.5 million, according to figures from Exhibitor Relations.

The coincidental same-day release of the two starkly different but highly anticipated films – following an iconic doll ready to paint the world pink and the other about the scientist who helped invent the atomic bomb – created a bottom-up pop-culture phenomenon that transcended the individual marketing for either.

Together, they also helped cinemas bring in massive crowds, a shot in the arm for an industry hit hard by the pandemic as well as the rise of streaming services.

"The subtext of the joke of 'Barbenheimer' is that these couldn't be two more different movies," David A. Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research, told AFP.

At the same time, he added, "The movie industry has a very healthy record of accommodating two big pictures. Moviegoers go when there are hot movies."

In a Sunday note, Gross wrote that the opening for Barbie was "record-shattering."

"No comedic film of any kind has opened higher than $85.9 [million] over a 3-day weekend," he wrote.

"Barbie has become what we call a zeitgeist movie. It seems to be hitting a chord," he told AFP.

Oppenheimer, for its part, saw a "superb opening," Gross wrote in his Sunday note.