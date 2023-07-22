Barbie battles Oppenheimer and busts box office previews records

New York, New York - We're all living in a Barbie world, according to the latest box office numbers, which show that Greta Gerwig's big-screen take on the Mattel icon has not just bested summer movie previews, but all of this year′s films.

The battle of Barbenheimer – Oppenheimer vs. Barbie the movie – has landed at the box office. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Picturelux

Early reports for the battle of Barbenheimer are in!

Warner Bros. confirmed that the Barbie half of the so-called "Barbenheimer" event – denoting the simultaneous opening of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and the pink-tinged flick – earned $22.3 million in previews, marking the highest of the year to date, Deadline reports. It also has reported Barbie with the best opening day profits of any movie this year, totaling $70.5 million.

The third and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise previously held the title of the year's highest previews to date, with $17.5 million, according to Deadline.



Meanwhile, Universal's star-studded Oppenheimer, which delves into the origin of the atomic bomb, reportedly raked in $10.5 million in previews and $33 million on opening day.

