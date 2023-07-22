Barbie battles Oppenheimer and busts box office previews records
New York, New York - We're all living in a Barbie world, according to the latest box office numbers, which show that Greta Gerwig's big-screen take on the Mattel icon has not just bested summer movie previews, but all of this year′s films.
Early reports for the battle of Barbenheimer are in!
Warner Bros. confirmed that the Barbie half of the so-called "Barbenheimer" event – denoting the simultaneous opening of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and the pink-tinged flick – earned $22.3 million in previews, marking the highest of the year to date, Deadline reports. It also has reported Barbie with the best opening day profits of any movie this year, totaling $70.5 million.
The third and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise previously held the title of the year's highest previews to date, with $17.5 million, according to Deadline.
Meanwhile, Universal's star-studded Oppenheimer, which delves into the origin of the atomic bomb, reportedly raked in $10.5 million in previews and $33 million on opening day.
What does the Hollywood writers strike mean for Barbenheimer?
Barbie has been among the three most widely anticipated blockbusters of the season, with Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part I releasing the week prior and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny coming out on June 30.
Preceding the Hollywood writers strike in the United States, Barbie also had one of the most highly publicized press tours of the year - with Robbie (33) donning outfits inspired by particular models of the doll.
SAG-AFTRA picketing, which began a week ahead of the film's release, also led the Oppenheimer cast to walk out of the UK premiere.
The face off between the two movies at the box office isn't over yet, with final numbers from opening weekend still to come.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Picturelux