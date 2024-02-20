Four Beatles biopic films are coming from James Bond director

New York, New York - The Fab Four are back with each member of the iconic Beatles to be immortalized in their own big-screen biopics , all directed by Sam Mendes.

English band the Beatles members (from left to right) John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison arrive at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on February 07, 1964. © AFP stringer / AFP

"The project marks the first time [Beatles' label] Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film," Sony Pictures said in a statement on Tuesday.



"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," said Pippa Harris, who will co-direct alongside Mendes.

The films are expected to come out in 2027.

In April 1970, six months after the release of the Abbey Road album and a month before Let It Be, the members of the hit British band announced their separation.

The ten-year collaboration between McCartney, Lennon, Harrison, and Starr resulted in 14 best-selling albums, almost a billion records sold, and several films.