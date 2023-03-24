John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives as the best action flick of the year with epic thrills and kills

The latest blockbuster action movie , John Wick: Chapter 4, is a brutal yet well-balanced masterpiece that is an intense joyride from start to finish.

Keanu Reeves again delivers a dynamic performance in the newest film in the John Wick series, John Wick: Chapter 4. © LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

Smart, thrilling, and absolutely nuts.

The latest neo-noir flick in the Wickverse is everything fans want and much more.

Picking up from where John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum left off, Keanu Reeves is back as the titular ex-assassin who's still on the run. He's being hunted by fellow assassins from across the globe and a volatile council of crime bosses, AKA the High Table.



Now viewers may be weary of the movie's nearly three-hour runtime. But Chapter 4 doesn't waste a second from the moment it begins.

From its stunning cinematography to compelling performances from its ensemble cast, John Wick: Chapter 4 may very well be the best action blockbuster of 2023.