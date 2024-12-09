Lord of the Rings goes anime with high-action War of the Rohirrim film

Burbank, California - No elves, no dwarves, and not a hobbit in sight: The Lord of the Rings returns to the big screen this month with a new Japanese anime-style movie about the warring men of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional universe.

The anime movie War of the Rohirrim, which takes place in The Lord of the Rings universe, is set for release on December 13. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Out in theaters December 13, The War of the Rohirrim is a prequel that takes place nearly two centuries before Peter Jackson's original Oscar-winning films, which were themselves adapted from Tolkien's fantasy books.

But unlike the first Lord of the Rings movies – or the disappointing The Hobbit films that followed – there are no magical rings or all-powerful Dark Lords this time around.

"You look at the original trilogy, you're talking hobbits and elves and dwarves and monsters," director Kenji Kamiyama told a recent press conference.

The new film is instead "rooted in human drama and emotion... greed and power," said the Japanese artist, who has previously worked on animated versions of Star Wars and Blade Runner.

Hollywood studio Warner Bros. announced in 2021 that the next Rings film would be an anime – a distinctively Japanese visual style and genre that has exploded in popularity in the West in recent years.

Filmmakers scoured the vast, invented histories that Tolkien wrote as footnotes for his beloved novels. They soon homed in on a brief description of a civil war between a king and a rebellious nobleman.

"It wasn't a case of, 'we've got the story, what form of animation are we going to tell it in?'" said producer Philippa Boyens, who also co-wrote the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

"It was actually the opposite way around. There was something about this particular story... that felt intrinsically right for that great tradition of Japanese filmmaking that is anime."

That tradition means themes such as honor, loyalty, hubris – and a fearsome female protagonist, in the ilk of Studio Ghibli's famous Princess Mononoke.