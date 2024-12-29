Mufasa and Sonic claim North America box office supremacy over holiday weekend

Los Angeles, California - The holiday weekend in North America saw two films battling for box-office supremacy and both emerging with a claim to first place.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (l.) and Mufasa: The Lion King were the highest grossing films in North American box offices over the holiday weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Disney's animated drama Mufasa: The Lion King prevailed in the five days from Christmas Day through Sunday with an estimated take of $63.8 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

But Paramount's action comedy Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which booked $59.9 million for that same five-day holiday period, came out on top for the traditional Friday-through-Sunday stretch, edging the Disney film by $38 million to $37.1 million.

Overall, the weekend generated "big, although not record-breaking box office" numbers, said analyst David A. Gross, adding that "the next seven days should be excellent."

New vampire pic Nosferatu from Focus Features also posted impressive numbers, with $40.3 million for the five-day period and $21.2 million for the three-day weekend.

Gross called that "an excellent opening for a new horror film" – a remake of the 1922 silent classic inspired by the 1897 novel Dracula – and noted that critics' reviews are outstanding.

The ensemble cast includes Bill Skarsgard, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Nicholas Hoult.