Queen rocks bigger and better in "larger than life" IMAX movie

New York, New York - The band Queen just keeps getting bigger and better, as proven by their new IMAX movie takeover!

Frontman Freddie Mercury is seen larger than life and more up-close-and-personal than ever before in IMAX in QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL. © Collage: QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL in IMAX®

Queen has proven they are the champions once again.

Live footage of the legendary rock band's 1981concert in Montreal has gotten a serious makeover, and is hitting movie theaters in "larger than life" fashion.

QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL will play in IMAX theaters worldwide for one weekend only from January 18 to 21. It marks the first Queen concert ever captured on film, and it truly feels like you're sitting not just front row, but onstage with Freddie Mercury himself.

The impressive digitally remastered footage shows every pore on the frontman's face in up-close-and-personal, crystal-clear images, with his collection of Heineken beer and tea atop his piano feeling like it's within reach. Brian May delivers the slickest licks on a now giant-sized guitar alongside bassist John Deacon, while Roger Taylor gives the pulsing drum solo performance of his life.

The vibration of the music in 12-channel surround sound gives new power to the classics We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody To Love, and Under Pressure, being performed when they were fresh on the scene.

"We saw things we've never seen before in old versions of the concert footage," a moviegoer and lifelong Queen fan told TAG24 after a showing. "Before Love of My Life, you can now hear Freddie getting mad at some of the audience. And the Bohemian Rhapsody opera section echoes from speakers all around the IMAX theater. It's unbelievable."

The mind-blowing IMAX experience is truly a can't miss for Queen fans.